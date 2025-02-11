Sasha Banks suddenly mentioned on WWE RAW; Michael Cole brings up AEW champion

Sasha Banks' name was mentioned during a match on WWE RAW. Michael Cole brought her name up.

Before dominating the ring in AEW, Mercedes Mone wrestled for the WWE for several years under the ring name Sasha Banks. She was part of many historic moments that revolutionized women's wrestling during this time. One of those moments took place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019, where Banks and Bayley won the namesake match to become the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Tonight on RAW, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria competed in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this match will move to the Chamber, where the winner will get to face whichever champion Charlotte Flair doesn't pick to face at WrestleMania 41.

During the match, Michael Cole recalled the moment when Bayley and Sasha Banks, who were known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, won the inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship in the 2019 Elimination Chamber.

Since then, both women have made significant progress in their careers. While the Role Model went on to win the Royal Rumble and the WWE Women's Title, Mercedes Mone is the reigning AEW TBS Champion while holding the NJPW Strong Women's Title and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

