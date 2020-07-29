Sasha Banks' suggests a unique idea to Vince McMahon to make her NXT UK Women's Champion

Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently the most dominant Superstars in Vince McMahon's WWE. The two Superstars hold all the Titles that WWE RAW and SmackDown have to offer the women's division.

Last week at WWE Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks and Asuka's match ended in no-contest when Bayley interfered and acted as the referee. Sasha Banks pinned Asuka at the time and walked away with the WWE RAW Women's Championship. On the following night on WWE RAW, Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie appeared on the titantron and announced that a rematch would take place in the coming week.

Earlier this week, Sasha Banks beat Asuka in the rematch to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. After winning the Title, when asked how it felt to hold all the gold, Bayley and Banks said that they don't hold the NXT Women's Championship. With the roll they are on, one can't rule out the possibility of the two appearing on NXT and challenging Io Shirai for the Title.

Sasha Banks' message to Vince McMahon

Yesterday, the NXT UK Women's Champion, Kay Lee Ray, took to her Twitter handle to express her happiness about the fact that Sasha Banks and Bayley can't get to her because she is in the UK.

Sasha Banks saw the Tweet and replied to her with a unique idea. The WWE RAW Women's Champion even roped in Vince McMahon in her Tweet so that he is aware of her plan.

Triple H recently told the WWE Universe his plans for NXT UK a few days ago. He said that they were constantly monitoring the situation and will go ahead with the tapings once the government allows it. He also noted that the safety of the wrestlers and the crew involved is of utmost importance.

Last year, after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, Sasha banks went on a hiatus and didn't appear on any WWE related show. Her hiatus sparked rumors about The Boss having backstage heat with Vince McMahon.

But since her return, Sasha Banks is possibly in the best run of her life. Maybe her heat with Vince McMahon has subsided, or there wasn't any, to begin with.