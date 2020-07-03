Sasha Banks takes shot at AEW; gives herself new name after WWE NXT gets more viewers

Sasha Banks never hesitates when it comes to making her point known, with WWE NXT dominating AEW this week.

The Boss has now given herself a new name after WWE NXT defeating AEW Dynamite.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai on WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Night 1

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw The Great American Bash go head-to-head with AEW's Fyter Fest. Unfortunately for AEW, WWE NXT was able to come out on top with a total of 792,000 viewers to AEW's 748,000 viewers. Since the ratings were announced, with NXT winning, Sasha Banks, who headlined WWE NXT's The Great American Bash Night 1, has taken the credit for the success and given herself a new name, calling herself 'The Draw' while taking a shot at AEW.

Sasha Banks takes shot after WWE NXT defeats AEW Dynamite

For a long time, ever since AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT started to feature against each other on Wednesday nights, there has been quite a rivalry developing between the two brands. AEW has been the more successful of the two, getting consistently better ratings than WWE NXT, with the Black and Yellow brand getting the occasional win.

Thus, when AEW announced that their Fyter Fest event would be taking place over two weeks during their usual AEW Dynamite shows, WWE had to do something take on their rivals. That's exactly what they did, and at the very last minute, announced that the two WWE NXT episodes which would be airing opposite AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 and Night 2, would see them bring back the old WWE pay-per-view event, The Great American Bash.

Over the two weeks, the WWE and AEW shows featured and are set to feature some of their top stars. Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest saw the main event of Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Best Friends. The direct competitor of this match saw the return of Sasha Banks to WWE NXT as she challenged Io Shirai for the main event of The Great American Bash Night 1. Io Shirai would be helped by Asuka, with whom Sasha Banks has a current on-going rivalry. As a result, Sasha Banks would not be able to win the match, but they put on a good show nonetheless.

With several other good matches on the show, Sasha Banks, however, has not hesitated to take full credit for the win of WWE NXT over AEW Dynamite. She put out a tweet, calling herself 'The Draw', taking a shot at AEW, and indicating she was the reason WWE NXT came out on top over AEW Dynamite for the second week in a row.