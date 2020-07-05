Sasha Banks takes a shot at Booker T after his comments about Bayley

Sasha Banks doesn't seem to care about anyone's feelings.

Booker T should've thought twice before taking Sasha Banks and Bayley's name on his podcast.

Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Sasha Banks have taken the WWE Universe by storm. Not only is Bayley the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion but along with Banks, they are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two have become mainstays on the three major brands of the WWE. Booker T, recently on his podcast, was critical about Bayley's performance. Booker T's comments didn't go down well with Sasha Banks, and she took to Twitter to voice her displeasure.

Booker T's comments about Bayley

Booker T was impressed with Bayley and Sasha Banks' performances in the past few weeks. He said the same on his podcast but was a tad bit critical about Bayley.

"Sasha is a major player. She is one talent on the roster that you can always be able to go to and then know that she’s always going to deliver, especially in a big match. Bayley is the quintessential worker. She can go out there and she may not be great at anything but she’s good at everything. So when I watch Bayley go out and perform now, taking on this new persona, which is something that I couldn’t wait [to see happen,] I think it’s good for her, as well as we’re in this era again, this pandemic era. Everything right now is kind of like on hold in like a holding pattern and for those two to be in a position, in a holding pattern is perfect.” (h/t Fightful)

Sasha Banks' reply to Booker T

Bayley's best friend and Tag Team partner, Sasha Banks stood up for her friend, Tweeting out the following at Booker T's expense.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are enjoying their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the Titles a few weeks back when they beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on WWE SmackDown. Since then, Banks and Bayley have defended the Titles on WWE RAW, Backlash and NXT.

In a few weeks, Bayley is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at WWE Extreme Rules. On the same PPV, Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Will the duo walk away with all the gold at the show?