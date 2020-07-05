Sasha Banks takes a shot at The Undertaker

The Undertaker could respond to the bold claim made by the WWE Superstar.

But even if he doesn't, it was quite shocking on Sasha Banks' part.

Not everyone can casually say that they are better than The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks and her best friend Bayley haven't been holding back on Social Media ever since they turned heel. And they have taken things to a whole new level ever since they became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time. And it appears, even The Undertaker isn't safe.

Calling out Superstars from WWE as well as AEW and saying that they are better than them has been a common practice for bot the Superstars. But this time, Sasha Banks has certainly made the news by mentioning The Undertaker.

In a tweet posted by Sasha Banks, she is seen calling out to The Undertaker and saying that they are better than The Undertaker. Banks' tweet was accompanied by a gif in which she is seen rolling he eyes just like the Deadman would.

The Undertaker has not yet responded to the champion, but it would be pretty epic if he does and in fact, puts them more over with the WWE Universe. After all, the Deadman has never shied away from doing that for younger talents.

The Undertaker and Sasha Banks in WWE now.

As was confirmed on the last episode of WWE's docuseries, 'The Last Ride', The Undertaker has retired from the business as he now feels that there is nothing left for hi to achieve inside the ring. Having said that, The Undertaker also stated that he would come back if Vince McMahon needs him for something.

HER SLAPPING DAYS ARE DONE FOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/9AXXApsnfG — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 4, 2020

As for Sasha Banks, she is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming WWE PPV, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. The pay-per-view will also see her best friend and tag team partner Bayley defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross.

Both WWE Superstars have enjoyed a great run in the recent weeks which have seen them compete across all the three brands. While WWE have been planning a feud between teh two best friends for quite some time, it is elected that the ultimate betrayal will be delayed until its safe for the fans to attend live shows.