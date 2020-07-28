On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Sasha Banks defeated Asuka for the RAW Women's title via count-out. The chaotic finish saw Asuka leaving backstage to help Kairi Sane, who was on the receiving end of a beatdown by Bayley. The official counted to 10 for the title change as per the stipulation of the match.

Soon after, Banks took to Twitter and took a jibe at WWE EVP Triple H while celebrating her title win. The Boss declared that The Game's birthday is "officially canceled" and July 27th will be dubbed as "2BeltzBanks day" henceforth. She also referred to herself as the legit CEO of the company. Check out Sasha's tweet below:

BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ChalAG7OWh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 28, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley currently hold all the Women's gold on RAW and SmackDown

With tonight's victory, Sasha Banks has etched her name in WWE history. Banks and Bayley are the first-ever female WWE Superstar duo to carry singles belts on their shoulders, and the Tag Team titles at the same time.

Sasha Banks had taken a long hiatus from the ring last year after WrestleMania and made her return on the RAW after SummerSlam. Soon after, she joined forces with Bayley again and the two have been wreaking havoc on the WWE women's division ever since.

Bayley is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion, and Banks holds the RAW Women's title. With the Women's Tag Team belts on their shoulders as well, the duo currently holds all the women's division gold on RAW and SmackDown.