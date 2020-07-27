Sasha Banks and Bayley are on a roll of their life. They are in their second run as Women's Tag Team Champions and have been dominating the women's division in Vince McMahon's company. Sasha Banks has a match against Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship in a few hours. The Boss had a message for Vince McMahon and The Empress of tomorrow ahead of her match on WWE RAW.

Last week on WWE Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks walked out with the WWE RAW Women's Championship after Bayley counted The Boss' pinfall victory against Asuka. On the following night on WWE RAW, Vince Mcmahon's daughter, Stephanie made an appearance. She told Banks, Bayley, Asuka and Kairi Sane that Banks and Asuka would go one on one next week to determine who the real WWE RAW Women's Champion is.

Sasha Banks' message to Vince McMahon and Asuka

A few hours ago, Sasha Banks shared a special message for Vince McMahon and Asuka on her Twitter handle.

When Sasha Banks went on a hiatus after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35, many reported that she had backstage heat with Vince McMahon. Banks was apparently upset at only having a 49 day run as Champion and made her mind to not show up on any show.

Since her return, things have been in Sasha Banks' favor. Not only did she rekindle her friendship with Bayley, but she has been one of the hardest workers and gotten many opportunities to showcase her talent. Maybe things between her and Vince McMahon have cooled down, resulting in her thanking him in many tweets of late.

Sasha Banks' previous attempt at capturing the WWE RAW Women's Championship was rendered void after Asuka's green mist blinded the referee. Bayley capitalized on the opportunity, attacking Asuka with the Women's Tag Title belt, putting on the referee's shirt and counting Sasha Banks' pinfall victory.

Even though Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Extreme Rules with the WWE RAW Women's Championship, it was later clarified that the Title still does belong to Asuka.