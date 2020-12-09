Over the years, whether it's been in NXT or WWE, Sasha Banks and Bayley have been attached at the hip. Their rivalry on the black and gold brand was a turning point for the women's revolution within the company.

When Bayley debuted on the main roster, she teamed with Banks and, later on, they became two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this year, Bayley turned on Banks. It later resulted in the Boss defeating her to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship and become a grand slam champion in WWE.

However, in pro-wrestling, rivalries don't last forever and former friends sometimes eventually get back together. It seems that Banks believes the same thing will happen between her and Bayley.

Would WWE really unite Sasha Banks and Bayley in marriage?

In an interview earlier today with Charlotte Wilder of WWE on FOX, Wilder and Banks covered a wide range of topics.

The subject of WWE possibly reuniting her and Bayley once again cropped up. Most of the interview seemed in character, but Banks had a different demeanor when offering her response to the question.

"Knowing WWE, absolutely. It is so crazy here. Do you not know what I do for a living? Of course. We will be best friends, probably by tomorrow. This is WWE. They'll probably make us get married. Who knows. Maybe next year. It's WWE."

As much as you can probably just chalk this up to Banks being silly and poking fun at the WWE creative process, she was also quick to compliment Bayley as being her favorite opponent to be in the ring with.

Advertisement

"She brings something so different, but at the same time, she makes me so nervous because she's so good. I'm like, 'whoa, slow down. I'm the greatest.' I have to go [raises hand] when I think about matches with her. I don't want to say I'm lowering myself with other people, I just have to go way up and beyond and above when I wrestle her."

Credit to Fightful for the transcription of the interview.