Top AEW star says Sasha Banks is one of the biggest draws in WWE

AEW star Britt Baker was full of praise for Sasha Banks as she thinks The Boss is one of the top draws in the Stamford-based company.

Britt Baker has been the driving force behind the women's division over in AEW. The former AEW Women's Champion has worked her way to the top of the promotion after featuring in a brutal Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa and dethroning Hikaru Shida as the champion.

Apart from several enhancement matches, Baker hasn't worked in WWE long enough to make an impact like other superstars. She found a home in Jacksonville with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. In a recent interview with Forbes, Baker spoke about facing Sasha Banks:

"Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks.…I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle." (H/T - Fightful)

Banks is currently suspended and hasn't spoken about her recent walk-out with Naomi. It will be interesting to see if The Doctor ever steps into the squared circle with The Boss or will it only remain a dream match.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are still under contract with WWE

The Boss and Glow have been the talk of the wrestling world ever since they walked out of Monday Night RAW. The two superstars were allegedly unsatisfied with the creative direction of the Women's Tag Team Championship and decided to hand over the titles on their way out.

WWE has taken several crucial steps to punish the superstars for their actions. Corey Graves and Michael Cole called the duo "unprofessional" and said they let the fans down. Meanwhile, the duo's merchandise and names were also removed from the website.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWI Insider, Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely but are still listed as active competitors internally. It's strange to mention suspended superstars on the active list.

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out as many fans believe in their stand against the inferior booking. However, others think it is part of a larger storyline.

