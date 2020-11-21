Roman Reigns is the most talked-about Superstar in WWE currently ever since he turned heel earlier this year. The Tribal Chief's new gimmick has won over the fans who have been pleased with seeing a different side of the current Universal Champion.

But not everyone is happy at Roman Reigns' position in WWE, as current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently complained about him getting more time than her on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks said that she is the face of SmackDown as well as WWE, and that she wants time as the face of the Blue brand as well.

Sasha Banks unhappy about Roman Reigns being the face of SmackDown; sends a message to WWE

Sasha Banks said that she is better than Roman Reigns as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and that she is the face of WWE.

"I'm not afraid to let people know that I'm better than Roman Reigns. I really am. I'm the face of SmackDown. I'm better than Drew McIntyre. I am. There are facts; you can look at the science and the numbers. I am the face of the company. I am the best and that's just who I am."

She then stated that she wants WWE to know that she is not happy about Roman Reigns getting more time than her on SmackDown.

"I don't watch NXT. I don't watch Raw. But the only person I do see that gets more time than me is Roman. I'm not hating on it, but I'm just letting the company know that I need my time as well. That's who I'm seeing. To me, that's my competition."

Sasha Banks has become a key Superstar on the Blue brand over the last few months, following her feud with her former best friend Bayley. But, SmackDown currently revolves around Roman Reigns alongside his associates Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Both Banks and Reigns will feature at this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, with the former facing RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and the latter facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.