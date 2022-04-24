Watch: Sasha Banks visibly disgusted with "nasty" TikTok trend

Sasha Banks is certainly not a fan of the 'mustard on watermelon' TikTok trend, as evidenced by a recent clip on Twitter.

The bizarre food combination became a social media craze last year and has garnered mixed reactions over time. It received significant attention when American singer Lizzo sampled the TikTok fad in 2021 and seemed unimpressed.

Sasha Banks has now tried the mustard-watermelon pairing for herself. In a clip posted by the First We Feast Twitter account, she made her opinion about the trend abundantly clear:

"This is so nasty. This is such white people stuff. I don't like this! This is disgusting. Who created this?" questioned Banks. [0:49-0:55]

Check out the Twitter clip below:

The Legit Boss also highlighted her favorite snacks — from chicken wings to insects — in a recent video on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

Sasha Banks likes her shot of mezcal with oranges and crickets

While not a supporter of mustard on watermelon, Banks is a massive fan of mezcal paired with oranges and crickets. As seen in the video above, she even called it "the best snack in the world."

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, fully aware that insects are not everyone's preferred snack, had the following to say:

"I know, I know. You're saying, 'What?' Yes. Crickets are so good for you." Banks continued, "And in Mexico, it's just a known tradition to have your mezcal with crickets." [4:22-4:32]

Sasha Banks also disclosed that she loves to eat fruit, especially bananas, in catering before every WWE match.

Inside the squared circle, she has successfully defended the women's tag team championship once on television after winning it alongside Naomi at WrestleMania 38. Moving forward, Natalya and Shayna Baszler seem to have their sights locked on Banks' gold.

