The main event of Hell in a Cell might just be official. Sasha Banks and Bayley faced off for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the first day of the WWE Draft.

While there was a lot of speculation that the title would change hands on SmackDown and WWE would put away the Hell in a Cell feud, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Bayely ended up disqualifying herself and it was a clear indicator that they would be continuing their feud. Soon after the match, Sasha Banks cut a promo backstage, declaring that she would face Bayley inside Hell in a Cell.

This was the expected match and while many might feel it's the culmination of their storyline that's been going on for over a year, the truth is that it could just be the start.

WWE normally has a habit of extending feuds and it makes sense since it's a money feud and WWE would want to make the most of it. We wouldn't be surprised to see the feud go on until the end of the year, at the very least.

Bayley will have completed a full calendar year as SmackDown Women's Champion by the time Hell in a Cell is around.

Will the SmackDown Women's title match headline Hell in a Cell 2020?

So far, three Hell in a Cell matches have been revealed. We certainly don't expect any more to be announced, but of the three, the big question is as to which makes the most sense to close the show.

It's not often that WWE has the option of picking three major matches to headline a show, but in this case, going with the SmackDown Women's title match might just be the best decision to make.

While Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton has been an intense feud, and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso has arguably been the best rivalry in WWE, none of them have the depth and lengthiness that the Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud has had.

It only makes sense to have their biggest match inside Hell in a Cell in the main event. It will mark the second Hell in a Cell main event for Sasha Banks if she does.