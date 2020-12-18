Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship officially announced for WWE TLC

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, WWE TLC came early as "The Boss" Sasha Banks put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against "The Untouchable One" Carmella. But the finish of this main event match wasn't what the WWE Universe had hoped for.

Carmella and Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown

The end of the match saw Carmella win by disqualification. Banks uncontrollably beat her opponent down in the corner, and the referee was unable to restrain the champion. The official called for an end to the match, so fans were left wanting a more decisive outcome.

This WWE pay-per-view match will be Carmella's second chance at Sasha Banks

After the bell, Carmella humiliated "The Boss" beating her down in front of the WWE Universe. She then slammed a bottle of champagne over Banks' back. It's no surprise after what went down last Friday night that the champion would want a shot at revenge. She'll get her chance at WWE TLC this Sunday night.

The following is an excerpt about the match from WWE.com:

"Six-time World Champion Sasha Banks is truly a dangerous titleholder, making history time and time again whether it be in Hell in a Cell, a WWE Iron Woman Match, or simply in a one-on-one contest for the ages. Nevertheless, despite the glamour of Carmella, there is also no denying that Mella is still money. She boasts an impressive title resume of her own as a former SmackDown Women’s Champion with wins over elite competitors like and Charlotte Flair and Asuka."

The outcome of this match at the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 is anybody's guess. After this weekend, WWE shifts gears to next year, as the Royal Rumble is right around the corner. The road to WrestleMania is nearly here, and the company will be looking to put on the best product possible for the next several months.

What do you hope to see happen this Sunday at WWE TLC? Do you predict that we see any major upsets? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.