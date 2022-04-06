Sasha Banks wants to be the first woman to accomplish incredible feat in pro wrestling

Sasha Banks has had a very successful career in pro wrestling, and she wants to accomplish another incredible feat by doing something out of this world, literally.

The Boss has made history multiple times, which includes being one of the first women to compete in a Hell in a Cell match. She and Bianca Belair became the first black women to main event WrestleMania when they competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship last year. She's also a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Sasha Banks said she wants to go to outer space and put wrestling on a different planet.

“I do want to go to space,” said Banks. “Space space. Outer space, Mars space. It’s like if I’m gonna be here on this planet, why not be the first? Why not try to beat Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? Why not? Why can’t I try? Why can’t I think big? I think I would love to go to space. I would love to be the first woman to put pro wrestling on a different planet.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Sasha Banks won her third WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38

The Boss and Bayley are recognized as the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, having won the titles in an Elimination Chamber match in 2019. They lost it at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics before reclaiming it during the PC Era.

At WrestleMania Sunday, Banks and her new tag team partner, Naomi, defeated three other tag teams to win the twin belts. This wasn't the only thing Sasha won, as her 0-6 losing streak came to an end that night as well.

They are currently set to defend their titles against the duo of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

