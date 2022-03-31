"Want my face on the posters" - Female star wants to reach the same heights as John Cena and The Rock

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is aiming to reach the same level of success in the company as John Cena and The Rock.

During her WWE career, Banks has managed to find success not just in the ring, but like Cena and Rock, she has earned a living for herself outside of it as well. From appearing on Disney Plus' huge Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian to featuring on hit shows like Hot Ones, Banks is very much in demand.

Despite all of her success away from WWE, Banks is still focused on becoming the biggest star in the company. During a recent interview with The Athletic, Sasha Banks heaped praise on The Rock and Cena and spoke of her ultimate goals.

“I think I can in such a different way,” she said. “I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me.” Sasha added: "I want my face on the posters, I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks."

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini



She could be the next Rock and take over the entertainment world. It’s time to get to know her.



"I want my face on the posters.”



Read: #WrestleMania From WWE to Star Wars to the College Football Playoff, you’ve seen Sasha Banks everywhere.She could be the next Rock and take over the entertainment world. It’s time to get to know her."I want my face on the posters.”Read: theathletic.com/3210753/2022/0… From WWE to Star Wars to the College Football Playoff, you’ve seen Sasha Banks everywhere. She could be the next Rock and take over the entertainment world. It’s time to get to know her. "I want my face on the posters.”Read: theathletic.com/3210753/2022/0… #WrestleMania https://t.co/CQubyEtB3h

Sasha Banks will look to increase her star power further this weekend as she will be teaming up with Naomi at WrestleMania 38. They will face off against three top tag teams and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Rock on WWE's women division

Many would argue that The Rock's dominance during the attitude era was the greatest era in WWE history.

However, one blemish on that period is how most of WWE's female stars were booked. Many women only received the opportunity to compete in two minute matches and were forced to have most of their personalities tied into their physical appearance.

Today is a whole different story, with superstars like Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch leading the charge for women's wrestling. Speaking on the podcast, Present Company, The Rock praised the WWE women's roster today.

"Today, where they are at, they are headlining pay-per-views and really the female talent is, rightly so, being pushed to the front of the line and in these main event positions and they are all doing great, including my daughter," Rock continued. "I’m very proud of all the women there."

The last time The Great One was on WWE TV was in 2019 on SmackDown when he and The Man, Becky Lynch, shared the ring together. Although Rock makes very few appearances in WWE today, his presence is always greatly welcomed by both the fans and the performers.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku