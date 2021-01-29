Current champion wants to team up with Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has revealed that she wants to team up with her cousin Snoop Dogg in a match at WrestleMania.

Award-winning hip hop artist Snoop Dogg has made a few appearances in WWE. During WrestleMania 32, he walked Sasha Banks to the ring while performing a remixed version of her theme song. The rapper recently appeared on rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, where he delivered a splash from the top rope on AEW's Serpentico.

During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Sasha Banks hilariously criticized Snoop Dogg's delivery of the splash and revealed that there's still time to train him for a tag team match at WrestleMania with The Boss as his partner.

"You know, we still got time. I still want to do more matches. I want to do matches with him. I want him as my tag team partner for our WrestleMania, so we got time. You know, we got time to train him. That splash is gonna be five stars. Okay, gonna be five stars." said Sasha Banks.

The Boss added that after the training is complete, Snoop Dogg will perform better inside the ring.

It's highly unlikely that the two stars will team up for a match at this year's WrestleMania PPV since Sasha Banks will probably be competing asthe have to defend her SmackDown Women's Champion at the event.

Who will challenge Sasha Banks at WWE WrestleMania 37?

With the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber coming up, we will find out soon who Sasha Banks' opponent will be at WrestleMania. It's unlikely that WWE would make her drop the title before WrestleMania 37 since The Boss is a major star and the leader of the SmackDown Women's division.

One Superstar that many fans would like to see win the women's Royal Rumble and face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania is none other than the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. A matchup between the two SmackDown Superstars has the potential to become an instant classic.