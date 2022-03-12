"You acting like it's a problem" – Sasha Banks warns top WWE star and four-time champion

Sasha Banks sent a warning to RAW Superstars Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the newly formed tag team of Ripley & Morgan were added to the WrestleMania 38 women's tag team title match.

At WrestleMania 38, Carmella & Queen Zelina will defend the women's tag team championships. The duo was originally set to face Banks & Naomi, but since then, the match has been turned into a three-way showdown.

In the aftermath of this week's SmackDown, Banks & Naomi provided their thoughts on Ripley & Morgan being added to the match. The Boss said she and Naomi are open to more competition:

"The more the merrier, we welcome the competition and we live for brutality. You're talking to the boss and glow time, baby, you're talking to sisters, we're family. We've been teaming up since 2015, you acting like it's a problem, it ain't no problem to us. So Liv & Rhea, welcome and see you at WrestleMania and if you want, we can even see you on a Monday."

Check out Sasha Banks and Naomi's backstage interview below:

Sasha Banks & Naomi will aim to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks & Naomi's goal will be to dethrone the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks, though, will aim to finally secure a marquee win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE Alabama are you ready to feel the glow! Alabama are you ready to feel the glow! https://t.co/Ef828egjMQ

Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Bayley. It'll be pretty interesting to see how her partnership with The Glow plays out. Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and is yet to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Over the past few months or so, WWE's women's tag team division hasn't been promising. However, Banks & Naomi said they plan on turning the women's tag team division upside down.

