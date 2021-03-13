Sasha Banks to defend SmackDown Women's Championship against a current champion next week

Sasha Banks will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship next week. "The Boss" will take on current WWE Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. The two women will also meet at Fastlane when Sasha Banks and her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for their tag team titles.

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed the match on this week's episode of SmackDown after Nia Jax's new sommelier, Reginald, made the suggestion.

The match was made official following a shocking loss for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at the hands of Natalya and Tamina. There has been some tension between Banks, Belair, Jax, and Reginald, and it was a well-timed distraction from the sommelier that allowed Natalya and Tamina to win.

Nia Jax will be looking to win her first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship next week when she takes on Banks.

It is virtually impossible to imagine Banks losing the title to Jax next week with such a huge match at WrestleMania on the horizon in just a few weeks. Then again, it was also unthinkable to think that Tamina Snuka would pin Bianca Belair this week on SmackDown.

Sasha Banks will be looking to enter WrestleMania 37 as "Banks Two Belts"

As previously mentioned, Banks will team up with Bianca Belair to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Fastlane. A win at Fastlane would allow Banks to enter WrestleMania as "Banks Two Belts."

As Kevin Owens pointed out, if "The Blueprint" and "The EST" were to win the titles, it would make them just the second pair of tag champs to face each other for a world title at WrestleMania. The last time was John Cena and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23.

However, KO also mentioned that there is some "underlying tension" between the pair of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. This "tension" could prevent Banks and Belair from prevailing at Fastlane.

Will Banks and Belair's lack of teamwork and communication cost them their chance to become tag team champs? Will the pair leave Fastlane as champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.