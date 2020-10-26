Sasha Banks wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell

It was most certainly third time lucky for Sasha Banks as she became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell. Banks' match against Bayley was her third time inside the cell, but her first time leaving the steel nightmare as the winner.

Sasha Banks and Bayley went to hell and back over the title inside the demonic structure. This match was months, if not years in the making.

Once best friends, tag team champions and double champions, they are now bitter enemies after Bayley brutally attacked "The Boss" last month.

Sasha Banks challenged Bayley inside Hell in a Cell

The attack would leave Banks in a neck brace, full of anger and furious vengeance. Upon her return, she would challenge Bayley to a match inside "Satan's playground."

The time for talking was over, and now it was time for action. Bayley was clad in black and Sasha in white, as the red cell lowered. "The Boss" would waste little time before going ballistic on the champion. The action was fierce and furious, as both competitors went at each other with venom and purpose.

Bayley was the first to utilise the cell to her advantage, as well as finding a kendo stick under the ring. This would be the first of many weapons used throughout the match.

Banks would bring the tables and a fire extinguisher into the fray, while Bayley opted for ladders and chairs.

Advertisement

Banks flew about the ring like a woman possessed in this highly-intense and uber-violent match. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley did everything possible to keep hold of the title, however, Banks' experience inside the cell paid off. A brutal Banks Statement through a chair would force Bayley to tap out and lose her most prized possession.

It was a match worthy of the story that went before it. The two former friends crafted a beautiful display of violence, passion and drama. It was everything it needed to be and more, as two of the best wrestlers in the company left it all in the ring.

Just in case there was any possible lingering doubt... @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE absolutely rule. 👑 pic.twitter.com/a02k4VnlPJ — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 26, 2020

Sasha Banks now joins Bayley and Asuka as a Grand Slam Champion, as she has now held all of the gold available to the women's roster in WWE.