Sasha Banks' WrestleMania match announced on RAW

Sasha Banks is entering the seventh WrestleMania of her career. Last year, she had her biggest match at The Grandest Stage of Them All as she headlined Night One against Bianca Belair. Another year and another title match for The Boss as her WrestleMania match was made official on RAW.

Two of the singles women's title matches are already official for The Show of Shows. Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title, presumably in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Belair, also on the same night.

As for Banks, she could be competing at WrestleMania Sunday. She will team up with Naomi to take on Carmella and Queen Zelina for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. On the latest episode of RAW, the reigning champions accepted their challenge backstage while promoting Carmella's new series with Corey Graves

It will be Sasha Banks' sixth title match at WrestleMania, and the second involving the women's tag team titles. It will be interesting to see how her partnership with Naomi plays out on SmackDown.

Can Sasha Banks and Naomi elevate the Women's Tag Team titles?

It was Sasha Banks and Bayley who pushed backstage for the creation of the women's tag team titles. While there was a lot of promise at first, it soon fizzled out. By 2021, it seemed as if the women's tag team division was non-existent as it comprised of tag teams that were randomly thrown together.

Some believe that WWE should simply put an end to the tag team title lineage after three years, as there hasn't been much done with it, nor has it been elevated. Banks and Naomi can only do so much, and if there isn't any tag team division present, who do they defend the titles against?

It will be interesting to see the story play out on both RAW and SmackDown. The women's tag team titles are the only ones that aren't brand exclusive. Carmella and Queen Zelina haven't done much with the titles since winning it from Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

