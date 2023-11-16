"Saucy!!!!" - Popular RAW Superstar talks about chemistry with Charlotte Flair, the latter reacts

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently sent out a reaction to Natalya's comment about their chemistry.

Nattie and The Queen have had illustrious careers throughout their time in the industry and have greatly impacted the women's division. At the recent WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, Flair was unsuccessful at winning the WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Asuka and IYO SKY. On the other hand, Nattie was recently seen helping Tegan Nox with her bout against Piper Niven on RAW.

Taking to social media, a fan praised The Queen and The Queen of Harts as he recalled their match six years back when Flair had won her first SmackDown Women's Championship against the latter.

"6 years ago today, Charlotte won her first SD women's Championship. Their chemistry is awesome, Char and Nattie never miss! Two Queens (emojis) @NatbyNature @MsCharlotteWWE," the user said.

Agreeing with the fan, Nattie responded that she also loves her in-ring chemistry with Flair.

"Love our chemistry," wrote Nattie.

The Queen then reacted to Natalya's comment by mentioning that the duo looked like 'wild buffaloes' inside the squared circle.

"Saucy!!!! Wild buffaloes!! (emojis) me too (emojis)," she said.

Check out Charlotte Flair's reaction to Natalya's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair opened up about facing Charlotte Flair in the near future

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opened up about facing Charlotte Flair in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, The EST mentioned that although her focus is currently on IYO SKY and her title, she would want to have a feud with The Queen down the line.

Belair further stated that during her time in NXT, she used to think about getting a match with her when she reached her level as a WWE Superstar.

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it…It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me," Belair stated. "That's at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she's a champion right now. I'm going for her. But like a bigger picture. Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her,'" she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer