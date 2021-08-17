"Save this tweet"- Batista makes bold prediction about CM Punk's future

Batista has made quite a bold prediction about former WWE Superstar CM Punk in his latest tweet.

CM Punk has been making waves in the wrestling community for a while now, courtesy of rumors stating that he is on his way to All Elite Wrestling. Punk recently stated that he wants to follow in Batista's footsteps when it comes to a career in Hollywood.

Batista noticed a tweet highlighting Punk's comments and responded to them, and the former WWE star heaped praise on Punk in the process.

"I already knew this," wrote Batista. "And the talent is obvious. He’s going to be bigger in films than he was in wrestling. Save this tweet."

CM Punk has acted in several movies over the years

CM Punk wrestled his final WWE match in early 2014, and he hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle ever since. Over the past seven years, Punk has worked in several movies, with the most notable ones being Girl On The Third Floor and Jakob's Wife.

As for Batista, The Animal is doing quite well for himself in Hollywood. He retired from professional wrestling after he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Batista recently opened up on how he was broke after his first WWE run ended in 2010. He recalled how landing the role of Drax in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movie came as a boon to him.

"It wasn't many years [earlier] when I was just like borrowing money to pay for food, pay for rent," said Batosta. "Borrow money to buy my kids Christmas presents. It wasn't long before all that stuff [had happened]. So it happened for me fast, which made it seem even that much more surreal. But it did, it changed my life. It gave me a life."

CM Punk is seemingly on his way back to professional wrestling. At 42 years old, it doesn't seem like Punk will wrestle for a long time to come if he does return. But when it comes to a Hollywood career, Punk has a long way to go. He could do well for himself in the coming years, though it remains to be seen if Punk will bag as much success as Batista did.

