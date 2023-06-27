"Scared little boy" - Cody Rhodes roasts rising 26-year-old star in RAW opening segment

Cody Rhodes was part of the opening segment on the RAW before Money in the Bank 2023. As you probably know, he is set to take on 26-year-old rising star Dominik Mysterio, who has been one of the highlights of The Judgment Day. During their segment this week, Cody Rhodes roasted the young star.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley opened the proceedings in Savannah, Georgia, to a hot crowd. They hardly let Dom get a word in as they were booing him the entire time, but all those boos turned to cheers once Cody came out to respond.

While Dominik was taking shots at Cody, The American Nightmare responded by roasting the young star, who, as you may have expected, hid behind Rhea Ripley.

But perhaps the biggest shot that Cody took at Dominik was when he said that he wanted to see if Dominik was half the man his father Rey Mysterio is.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend and one of the most respected veterans in the industry. At WrestleMania 39 this year, he defeated his son Dominik.

It will be interesting to see how things play out this Saturday at Money in the Bank. Cody Rhodes is expected to pick up an easy win, but it may not be as simple as expected.

