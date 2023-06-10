Scarlett Bordeaux reacts to a viral fan video, claims he is sadist much like her and Karrion Kross

WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently reacted to a fan video after attacking AJ Styles on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bordeaux walked up to Styles and attacked him with a powder. Eventually, Karrion Kross appeared from behind as he went on to attack the O.C. member with a Karrion Jacket, thus taking out the latter.

Taking to social media, a fan uploaded Scarlett Bordeaux and Kross' video attacking The Phenomenal One, as he mentioned how much he loved the segment. Responding to the fan, Scarlett stated that their fans are very similar to them, as they liked watching Styles getting attacked.

She wrote:

"Our fans are as sadistic as we are (emoji)."

Check out Scarlett Bordeaux's tweet below:

Dutch Mantell criticized Karrion Kross, but praised Scarlett Bordeaux

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heavily criticized Karrion Kross, but on the contrary heaped praise on Bordeaux.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that Kross' gimmick isn't working anymore. He said that Karrion's character isn't intriguing to the fans.

"I don't think he is going to advance because there is nothing really to advance at this point. That tick tock sh** ain't getting it. Tick tock, okay we get it! But, there is something missing there, and there is no intrigue about him; there is no nothing. Sid, do you agree? He doesn't excite me! No!"

The veteran further added that Scarlett's current gimmick has much more to offer than Kross'.

Mantell detailed:

"Karrion Kross, I've said it from the beginning, but there's something missing! Totally missing! When he does his interviews, I don't feel anything," Mantell continued. "I mean, the girl, she has more interest than he does."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Scarlett and Karrion Kross.

