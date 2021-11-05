Scarlett Bordeaux reveals dream match following WWE release

Former WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has revealed her idea of a dream match to her ardent fans after being released by the WWE.

The organization cut out multiple superstars on Thursday, with the superstar being one of the confirmed names. Following her release, Scarlett stated this about her dream match on Twitter:

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 Time to fulfill my wrestling dream of having a hardcore bra and panties match… 🤣



After a brief tryout in September 2019, Scarlett made it official that she had signed a contract with the company. Scarlett Bordeaux is well known and admired for her work ethic in promotions like Luche Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling.

Scarlett was never promoted to WWE's main roster

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 And yes…The Smokeshow is back. And yes…The Smokeshow is back.

Scarlett Bordeaux started her NXT career alongside Karrion Kross. The duo were among the most prominent characters on the Black and Gold brand. Kross would go on to capture the NXT Championship on two occasions with Scarlett by his side.

However, when the Herald of Doomsday was promoted to the main roster, she was on a hiatus. There have been several reports of the reasoning behind Scarlett's absence and major details of her hiatus remain undisclosed.

As an on-screen talent, she was mainly seen as Karrion Kross' manager/valet. Scarlett did get to showcase her incredible in-ring skills, though, when she wrestled Shotzi Blackheart in a dark match before the June 25 episode of Smackdown.

On November 4th, 2021, both Scarlett and Karrion Kross were among a list of superstars released from the company. The list included some major names like Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax and Eva Marie, among others. This wasn't even the first wave of releases by WWE recently.

Aleister Black, Andrade, Ruby Riott and The IIconics are a few of the notable names in the long list of superstars that were cut from WWE this year. Most of the released stars have found their homes in other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling or AEW.

