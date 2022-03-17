Scarlett Bordeaux reveals an interesting trivia about the WWE women's locker rooms

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has revealed a fun practice in the WWE women's locker room.

During her stint in the company from 2019 to 2021, Scarlett became the NXT Champion once. She was let go by the promotion in November last year, along with her boyfriend Karrion Kross, due to budget cuts.

During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, the athlete answered some questions from fans. She revealed that it is common practice to burn sage in the women's locker room. Sage, or Salvia officinalis, is an aromatic herb of the mint family, and was thought by medieval Europeans to strengthen memory and promote wisdom.

“Fun secret fact about the women in WWE, almost every single time I’ve been in the locker room, even all the locker rooms, women burn sage there. If the energy is bad that day, there is sage,” said Scarlett.

Scarlett Bordeaux believes NXT Superstars have a chance to shine

The female superstar recently voiced her thoughts on the current NXT roster in an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions.

Bordeaux opined that there are a lot of superstars on the brand who are relishing the opportunity to shine.

“It’s also cool that a friend of ours, Daniel Vidot, and Gigi Dolin, when they first got to NXT, because there was a lot of people there, these people that were there, not Gigi but Daniel, they were there for years and didn’t really have a chance to be on TV yet. So it’s cool with NXT 2.0 there’s a lot of people that have been there for years, and now they’re getting the chance to shine,” said Bordeaux. (H/T- Wrestling News Source)

