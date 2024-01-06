Scarlett debuts stunning new look on WWE SmackDown

Scarlett and Karrion Kross made their returns to WWE SmackDown this week after sending a cryptic warning a few weeks ago.

The duo made their way out to the ring to confront Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits before it was made clear that this was a distraction and Authors of Pain attacked from behind.

Scarlett's return has turned several heads since she was able to show off her new look, with the once-blonde star sporting dark brown hair.

Throughout her WWE career, Scarlett had been known for her blonde locks, but this could be a sign of things to come for the underutilized star since she is now part of what could be SmackDown's most dominant stable.

AOP made their return under the watchful eye of Paul Ellering, the WWE Hall of Famer who once led them to championship gold – something that Karrion Kross hasn't seen since his time in NXT.

Ellering could be the missing piece that could help push Kross and Scarlett higher up the ranks on the main roster alongside Authors of Pain, since it appears that all five stars are now part of a stable.

