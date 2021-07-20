Scarlett's five-word reaction to Karrion Kross losing his WWE RAW debut

Scarlett has taken to social media to tell WWE fans that Karrion Kross’ loss to Jeff Hardy is only the beginning of his RAW journey.

Kross usually has Scarlett – his real-life girlfriend – by his side when he appears in NXT. However, she was nowhere to be seen when the current NXT Champion made his main-roster debut on this week’s episode of RAW.

Following Kross’ surprise defeat to Hardy, Scarlett posted a tweet in support of her partner.

This is only the beginning. 😈#WWERaw — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 20, 2021

Kross, who turned 36 on Monday, was widely expected to defeat Hardy in his first official match on WWE’s main roster. He initially took control with a series of power moves before Hardy turned the match around.

The WWE veteran failed to land a Swanton Bomb but made amends moments later by illegally using the ropes to pick up a pinfall victory. The referee did not notice that Hardy had his feet on the ropes, meaning the three-time WWE World Champion’s win was allowed to stand.

In a short post-match interview, Kross warned that Hardy will “fall and pray” after making “the biggest mistake of his life.”

Karrion Kross’ NXT dominance

Scarlett and Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has been one of the most dominant superstars in all of WWE since making his first NXT appearance in April 2020. A two-time NXT Champion, he has picked up high-profile wins over superstars including Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Keith Lee over the last year.

In recent weeks, Kross has competed in untelevised matches against Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Drew Gulak, and Shane Thorne before episodes of RAW and SmackDown. He also defeated Shelton Benjamin on Main Event.

Kross retained the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano on last week’s episode of NXT. Following the match, he choked out special guest referee Samoa Joe to plant the seeds for a possible title match between the two men.

