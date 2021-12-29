"I can get the surgery and I can manage" - Scarlett reveals why she wasn’t promoted to WWE's main roster

Why didn't Scarlett come to the WWE main roster before her release? We now have that answer.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross were the latest guests on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The couple discussed their time in WWE and what's next for them. Scarlett revealed she didn't join Kross on the main roster because of a rupture with one of her implants.

"I was having matches before RAW and SmackDown because they wanted me to wrestle," Scarlett revealed. "And after the second match, everything was going great, I came home that night and I looked in the mirror and I was like 'one of these doesn't look like the other.' So the next day was NXT, and I immediately go to medical and I'm like 'hey, I'm not sure if I'm crazy. I'm not sure if they always look like this.' With the adrenaline from wrestling, you don't even notice certain things all the time. They were like 'oh my god, yes. One of your boobs is totally gone.' I was like 'okay, I can get the surgery and I can manage. I can be at ringside. That's no problem. I just can't wrestle right away.'"

WWE wanted Scarlett to wrestle on the main roster

Scarlett was hopeful that she'd be able to have the surgery and work through not being medically cleared.

WWE had other ideas for her as they wanted her to be compete instead of just being a manager. This meant she had to sit at home until she was cleared.

"But the plan was I guess for me to wrestle," Scarlett continued. "They were like 'when you're totally here, you're going to wrestle.' They scrapped all the managing stuff at that point, and I was sitting at home for the last four months just waiting."

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

