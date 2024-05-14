Scarlett is sent a loving message; WWE star says he knew he would marry her

WWE Superstar Scarlett is one of the few who has married a fellow wrestler. For those unaware, the Final Testament member has tied the knot with stablemate Karrion Kross.

The couple announced their engagement to their fans on September 23, 2021, and married on April 20, 2022. They exchanged wedding vows atop a beautiful glacier in Alaska.

Despite having been married for two years, the romance between the couple only grows stronger. Their love was recently on display in Kross's birthday wish for his wife.

Karrion Kross recently added a tweet on X and posted a video of his wife walking in a forest. In the caption, he shared an endearing message and wished Scarlett a happy birthday. He also claimed he became sure about marrying the star during one of her previous birthdays.

“Many years ago on @Lady_Scarlett13 birthday, we went to a place where it felt like we were the only people left on the planet together. I never forgot that feeling & knew in that moment I was going to marry her one day. The decision didn’t come too long after that. Love you babe, happy birthday. 🎂,” he wrote.

The power couple and their stable moved during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Scarlett and Karrion Kross move to RAW on WWE Draft alongside The Final Testament

The Final Testament had a good run on SmackDown since its inception on December 22, 2023.

Triple H and WWE management moved the stable to RAW on Night Two of the Draft. During Week Two of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, the group sent a message to New Catch Republic.

The Final Testament previously had a big feud with Bobby Lashley’s faction, The Pride, on the blue brand. It would be interesting to see how the faction capitalizes on their teamwork and breaks out in the red brand in the coming days.

