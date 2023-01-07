"Scarlett vs Charlotte Wrestlemania" - WWE fans delighted as female star makes in-ring debut on SmackDown

Following tonight's SmackDown, the WWE Universe went high over the heels as Scarlett finally made her long-awaited in-ring debut. She paired up with her real-life husband and former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, to take on the team of Madcap Moss and Emma.

Moss and Kross were already getting physical during the match, as they tagged in their partners, and Emma made a comeback on Scarlett, hitting her with several moves.

Kross drew Emma away from Scarlett after she had covered her. The two stars locked gazes, and the 33-year-old slapped Kross. After that, Madcap Moss tagged in and began attacking the former NXT Champion.

Scarlett tripped Madcap as he walked away from the ropes, allowing The Doomwalker to lock him in the Kross Jacket. Madcap Moss collapsed immediately, handing Scarlett and Karrion Kross the victory.

After the match, WWE fans took to Twitter as they rejoiced at the female superstar appeared in her wrestling gear on television.

One fan shared that WWE should book Scarlett versus the blue brand Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Some fans noted that The Smoke Show deserves to go for the gold.

🎆Ahsoka Tano 🧡 @PatsFanPJ I've Seen Enough, give Scarlett bordeaux tha fckin GOLD I've Seen Enough, give Scarlett bordeaux tha fckin GOLD

A fan also said that Scarlett winning her first televised match was impressive.

Another fan mentioned how Karrion Kross and his real-life partner were amazing as wrestlers and performers.

SHAYNA49ERSFAN @spann72 @WWEonFOX 🏻 @Lady_Scarlett13 KARRION AND HIS GF SCARLETT IS AN AMAZING WRESTLER AND SHE IS JUST PINNED HER AND SHE WIN @WWEonFOX @Lady_Scarlett13 KARRION AND HIS GF SCARLETT IS AN AMAZING WRESTLER AND SHE IS JUST PINNED HER AND SHE WIN 🙌🏻👑👑💪💪 https://t.co/M9q3R7OeEy

Many fans pointed out Scarlett showcasing her wrestling moves and the skills she used inside the ring on SmackDown.

Roberto Gudino @RobertoGudino10 @WWEonFOX

Wish she had more ring time though @Lady_Scarlett13 Awesome skillsWish she had more ring time though @WWEonFOX @Lady_Scarlett13 Awesome skills Wish she had more ring time though

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was put on notice by The Doomwalker and The Smoke Show on SmackDown

Karrion Kross humiliated Madcap Moss and won the match by putting Rey Mysterio's mask on him. This was a direct message to the WWE legend, who recently returned to WWE SmackDown after being injured by his own son.

In recent months, Mysterio has struggled to keep the problems in his own family under control. However, Kross has made it clear that he wants to make a name for himself by assassinating The Master of the 619, and he has followed him ever since.

He made it clear that he was coming for Rey Mysterio this week, and his brief feud with Moss appeared to be over.

What did you think of Scarlett's in-ring debut on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

