“Scheduling my Botox appt” - Alexa Bliss responds to a WWE fan calling her ‘old lady’

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has officially secured her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match after defeating Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat qualifier match on SmackDown.

Bliss’ win garnered mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, as many were upset to see Chelsea Green eliminated from contention for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder bout. The Hot Mess was among the top favorites to win this year’s MITB. In retaliation, Chelsea’s fans turned on Bliss and began calling her out for getting a win over the former.

Many fans crossed the line by age-shaming Alexa Bliss, calling her an “old lady” while dubbing that Green should have qualified instead.

In reality, Alexa Bliss is one year younger than Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess is 34, whereas Bliss is 33. The former Women’s United States Champion herself stood up for Alexa and revealed that she is older than her. Green also broke her character and requested fans not to hate Alexa Bliss, stating that there is no point in bringing someone down to lift someone else up.

Bliss herself broke the silence on hate and fan age-shaming her after fans on X revealed in a tweet that Alexa is indeed younger than both Chelsea and Michin, whom she beat to qualify. Mockingly, The Goddess replied in the comments that she will be right back after getting her Botox appointment.

“Brb- scheduling my Botox appt,” wrote Bliss.

Chelsea Green broke character and requested fans to stop hating Alexa Bliss after she won against her on SmackDown

Chelsea Green’s stock has risen ever since she re-signed with WWE. Fans have been rallying for her to win this year’s traditional Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, her elimination from the contest in the qualifiers was a major disappointment for the fans, who turned against Alexa Bliss, the first woman to qualify for the bout, defeating Green and Michin. The Goddess faced major backlash from the Hot Mess’ fans.

Amid Alexa Bliss receiving hatred, Chelsea Green broke character and requested fans not to disregard Bliss and create a rift between them. She even agreed that the former RAW Women’s Champion is a well-deserved winner.

“I think Alexa is amazing. I think she should be going to MITB. I think there’s absolutely no reason for you to pit us against eachother and tear me down to raise her up, or vice versa. It’s disgusting that in the process of defending YOUR fave, you felt the need to write this,” wrote Green.

It will be interesting to see if Bliss ends up winning the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and lands herself in the title picture once again.

