"Schizophrenic" - The Rock becomes target of major shots following controversial WWE SmackDown segment by major name

The Rock shocked the whole world when he announced that he would return to WWE on SmackDown this week. The Final Boss' appearance on the blue show injected a new wave of excitement on The Road to WrestleMania 41. However, it also got mixed reactions from fans. Recently, wrestling Analyst O'Shea Jackson Jr. took a shot on The Rock by calling him schizophrenic.

Ad

Rock appeared on SmackDown and announced that next year's WrestleMania will take place in New Orleans. He then called out Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss asked The American Nightmare to be his champion and said that he wanted his soul.

The segment received mixed reactions from fans. The host of the No Contest Wrestling Podcast O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the segment and tweeted the following:

Ad

Trending

"Dawg The Rock is a schizophrenic lmao."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock will now appear on Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The Brahma Bull awaits Cody Rhodes' answer. The American Nightmare now probably has to make the most important decision of his career.

The Rock to appear at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event after 12 years

During his SmackDown segment, The Rock gave the Undisputed WWE Champion some time to reflect on his offer and get back to him by Elimination Chamber. Rhodes is not booked for a match at the upcoming PLE, so this means that he and The Final Boss will appear in Toronto for a segment.

Ad

This will be Rock's first appearance at the Elimination Chamber since 2013. The last time he was seen at the PLE, The Bhrama Bull was defending the WWE Championship against CM Punk. Rock went on to defeat The Voice of the Voiceless on The Road to WrestleMania 29.

Fans are eager to see where the creative is headed with the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Many fans are anticipating Rhodes to turn heel. It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has in store for the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback