Former referee Scott Armstrong speaks honestly about his release from WWE 

Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong recently shared how it felt to be released from the company after a 15-year-long tenure.

Before signing with WWE in 2006, Armstrong worked in the wrestling business as an in-ring performer for promotions like WCW and NWA. However, his tenure as a WWE official is his most recognized work to date. He refereed iconic matches such as the WrestleMania 28 bout between CM Punk and Chris Jericho.

Speaking to his real-life brother 'Road Dogg' Jesse James on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Scott stated that he has had no ill-feeling towards the Stamford-based company since his release in January.

"Look, corporate downsizing, I get it,” Scott said. “It’s a multi-billion dollar [company], I get it. At the end of the day, in every lifetime, they find a guy that’s 30 that will do it for a quarter of the money." Armstrong added: "I was able to do everything in this business that I could ever want to do. At the same time, 35 years in this business, married to the same woman, put two kids through college, and got an awesome four-year-old grandson. To the business, I just say thank you." (H/T Wrestling Inc )

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows



This week, join



is available early NOW on A family legacy.This week, join @BrianRDJames @IamSmiley in welcoming a very special guest! Legendary wrestler, referee, producer, and older brother of Brian, @WWEArmstrong joins the program! @youdidntknowpod is available early NOW on AdFreeShows.com A family legacy. 💪This week, join @BrianRDJames & @IamSmiley in welcoming a very special guest! Legendary wrestler, referee, producer, and older brother of Brian, @WWEArmstrong joins the program!@youdidntknowpod is available early NOW on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/OguR3eTasl

Since his release, Armstrong has looked to aid the next generation of wrestling referees, managers, and performers by hosting seminars in his native state of Georgia.

Scott Armstrong was involved in one of WWE's most iconic moments

Sting's historic WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014 remains a memorable moment for many wrestling fans.

Scott Armstrong was a crucial feature in The Icon's arrival as the referee at the time was deep in the pockets of Triple H and the villainous Authority that ran WWE.

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta "OH MY GOD, IT'S STING"



Former WCW legend Sting makes his WWE debut and stops a Authority victory



"OH MY GOD, IT'S STING"Former WCW legend Sting makes his WWE debut and stops a Authority victoryhttps://t.co/ajGJhCMhyF

Scott Armstrong's two count in the main event led to the lights in the arena going out and the Hall of Famer's first appearance in WWE. Sting took him out before he set his sights on The Game.

It will be interesting to see if the 61-year-old ever makes his return to his former promotion.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Pratik Singh