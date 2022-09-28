Scott Hall allegedly "beat the dog sh*t" out of former WWE Intercontinental Champion in real-life incident

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall seemingly once beat up former Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty after the latter trashed a hotel room, according to Kevin Nash.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were best friends outside the squared circle and traveled together for years on end. Nash occasionally shares stories about Hall on his Kliq THIS podcast. The Hall of Famer sadly passed away on March 14 after suffering three heart attacks.

On the latest edition of Kliq THIS, Nash recalled a backstage incident involving Hall and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty. Following an incident where Jannetty trashed a hotel room, Hall was blamed and fined. He took it out on the former star later while he was asleep.

"One of my favorite stories is Marty Jannetty trashed a hotel room and somehow Scott got blamed. And he got called and they deducted money out of his check and he gets sent home. He got to the building and Marty was asleep on a training table. I guess, Scott just... I mean... beat the dog sh*t out of him. That was what Scott would always say. 'I might not be the toughest guy but sooner or later I will get you when you're asleep.'" [1:20-1:59]

Marty Jannetty claimed that he was asleep throughout the beating that Scott Hall gave him

The former Intercontinental Champion has shared his side of the story in the past. As per the WWE veteran, he wasn't in a conscious state while Hall was beating him up.

“[Dave Peterson] said, ‘Scott [Hall] has just come in and started pounding you while you were sleeping. At that point, I got so upset about it. I’m sitting there thinking, ‘So he just beat me up while I was asleep…’ [Scott] was big, man, 6’5", and boy, he was jacked back then, man. He was like 280, so a big old boy, especially to my little 5’11" butt!" [H/T Pro Wrestling Stories]

Moments after the incident, Scott Hall seemingly encountered WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Race wasn't happy over Jannetty getting beat up before the show. He made it clear to Hall that he should wait for the show to finish if he plans to do something like that again.

