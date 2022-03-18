Retired WWE Superstar says they stole parts of Scott Hall's entrance to use in their own

WWE commentator Corey Graves praised the entrance of the late Scott Hall, with the RAW announcer saying he paid homage to Hall during his time in NXT.

During his career, Scott Hall went to great lengths to stand out from the roster, from flicking his toothpick at the camera to wiping his feet on the ring apron during his entrance.

After the tragic news of Hall's passing came to light on Monday, many have been looking back on the career of The Bad Guy. Speaking on the podcast After The Bell, Graves told how he used a lot of Hall's troupes when competing in NXT:

"It's funny, Dan, that you bring up the arms out, the iconic Scott Hall entrance, who put his arms to the side and walks through the curtain, it's just like the coolest dude you've ever seen. Truth be told, that's where I stole how I got in the ring. When I was in NXT, if you noticed, I'd always get up on the backside of the ring, wipe my feet on the canvas, which I learnt, I always wondered why Razor did that, why he always wiped his feet on the canvas, and I'd later go on to learn it was a sign of respect, and it also got all the crap off your boots before you got in the ring and we're rolling around with your opponent. But I'd do the arms out and I wouldn't touch the middle rope with my arm and that was my little homage to Scott Hall." (from 10:13 to 10:48)

Much like Corey Graves, Hall's time spent in WWE and WCW as both himself and Razor Ramon inspired a legion of future performers.

Scott Hall had many iconic entrances

One of Scott Hall's most famous entrances that resurfaced this week is his introduction at an ECW show in 1996. During his time at WCW, Hall also competed for an emerging ECW.

When Hall's matches weren't on TV, the WWE Hall of Famer regularly used the classic hip hop song Ready or Not by The Fugees as his entrance theme.

Moments like this truly captured the nWo original's infectious personality as he was always up for having fun when he made his entrance.

