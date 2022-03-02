WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reportedly hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has been hospitalized with a broken hip.

According to a report by PWInsider, the 63-year-old suffered a broken hip after falling down. The report notes that Jerry Jarrett spoke with Hall from the hospital and shared the news on his Facebook page.

"Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover," wroe Jarrett.

Hall was reportedly scheduled to be in Dallas, Texas, for WrestleMania weekend as part of this year's WrestleCon event. It's currently unknown if his injury will affect his appearance.

Scott Hall was one of the most influential superstars of the 90s

The Bad Guy was part of one of the most iconic groups in the history of professional wrestling known as the New World Order. He, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash were the founding members of the faction, but they included more people like The Big Show and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

They changed the entire landscape of professional wrestling during the 90s. The nWo was active in WCW and WWE, two of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. The prominent members were collectively inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The Bad Guy was individually inducted in 2014 as Razor Ramon.

To this day, he is still one of the greatest names to have never won the WWE Championship. The Hall of Famers are playable characters and cover stars of WWE 2K22's nWo 4-Life Edition. The game is set to be released on March 8th this month.

Here at Sportskeeda, we are sending Scott Hall our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

