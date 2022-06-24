"It's not all about you and your moves"-Scott Hall's son on the best advice from his father

Cody Hall shared the best advice his father Scott Hall gave him before he passed away.

Like his father, the younger Hall found himself inside the squared circle. After making his wrestling debut in 2021, the 31-year-old went on to sign with NJPW, where he was best known during his time with the Bullet Club.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cody was asked about the best advice his father gave him. He shared that it was tough to select one since the Hall of Famer was good at giving them out. Still, he picked out the one where his father mentioned taking care of the other person in the ring.

“That’s a tough one, because my father was really good with the advice. He had so many quips in and out of the ring. Maybe ‘Don’t be a mark for yourself in the ring.’ It’s not all about you and your moves and what you do in the ring every night. You have to take care of the other person out here with you, you have to care about the promoter. Whatever business he wants to do, you just have to keep your head on straight.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Scott Hall passed away on 14th March 2022 at the age of 63. He was buried at Trinity Church Cemetery in St. Mary's, Maryland on April 8. The service was attended by Kevin Nash, X-Pac, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and DDP.

Cody Hall said Diamond Dallas Page gave Scott Hall "a whole other decade in his life"

In the same interview, the younger Hall praised WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page. He stated that he helped his father earn Hall of Fame rings and leave the world a better place for him and his sister.

"Dallas stepped in and gave him a whole other decade of his life, gave him the chance to go on and earn these Hall of Fame rings, and leave the world a better place and create so much more goodwill and memories for my sister and I. Dallas is an angel."

Although Scott Hall was known as “The Bad Guy” for the majority of his career, he was a good person and father outside the ring. It's evident that with his legacy and accomplishments, he will continue to live on through the memories of his loved ones.

