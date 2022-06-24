Scott Hall’s son discloses what Triple H said WWE will send his family

Legendary wrestler Scott Hall's son Cody said some of his late father's royalties would go to the family, as told by Triple H during the funeral.

Before his sudden passing in March this year, Scott Hall had achieved many things over the years. During his run, he was a founding member of the legendary stable New World Order, alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cody Hall shared that The Game talked to him and his sister about their father's royalties during the funeral. He then opened up about how his father sold portions of his royalties when he was struggling.

“I think Triple H mentioned to me and my sister at my father’s funeral that some royalties should be coming our way... Once upon a time when my father was not doing so well and hard up for cash, he did sell a portion of his royalties for a lump sum. So I don’t think they are nearly what they should or could be. So that’s why I say that I am not trying to look to pave the way for me.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Following in his father's footsteps, the younger has found himself inside the squared circle. Cody is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a member of the Bullet Club.

Cody Hall says he was ready for the passing of Scott Hall

During the same interview, the son of the Hall of Famer opened up about the death of his father. While he came to terms with the fact that his father wouldn't live forever, Hall still found goodbyes to be difficult.

“I guess in some sense [he was kind of ready]. I had kind of mentally come to terms that my father was not going to live forever. He liked to be a rockstar, even when he came back to life. He liked to drink, liked to party and liked to stay out late. He had those crazy nights, but when you live that life you don’t live to be 80, 90 or 100. So I always knew, but goodbyes are hard like change is hard, so I wasn’t ready for it. So I am still trying to come to terms with it, but I believe that he is in a better place." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Scott Hall was an influential figure in pro wrestling, making it appropriate for him to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame twice. He was first inducted as a singles competitor in 2014, then as a member for nWo in 2020. Although The Bad Guy is gone, his legacy will forever live on through his fans, friends, and family.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far