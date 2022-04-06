Scott Norton returns to NJPW with unlikely tag team partners

After five years away from NJPW, Scott Norton will be returning for in-ring action.

The 60-year-old last appeared on NJPW in a ten-man tag match against Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Bone Soldier, Kenny Omega, Tamma Tonga, and Tanga Loa) at New Year Dash 2017. Scott teamed up with Hiro Saito, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Cheeseburger.

According to NJPW, Norton will be joining Bullet Club, which includes Good Brother's Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, whose last appearance with the promotion was in August 2021:

"It’s certainly an imposing combination, and one that any BULLET CLUB team would have significant issues with. Hikuleo, Chris Bey and El Phantasmo have some formidable and legendary additions of their own though. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, the Good Brothers are in NJPW action for the first time since Resurgence last August, and the team will be joined by the legendary Scott Norton! ‘Flash’ Norton will wrestle in the cerulean blue for the first time in five years, and even at 60 years old, will be a powerful presence on the BC squad!" (H/T - NJPW)

So far, six matches have been announced for NJPW Windy City Riot, with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to headline the event.

Where has Scott Norton been?

Even when Scott Norton was with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), he competed in Japan for NJPW. He's was a member of nWo Japan and defeated Yuji Nagata for the IGWP Heavyweight Championship. Norton then decided to leave WCW in 1999 to compete solely in NJPW.

Since moving from WCW to NJPW, Norton has been a free agent and competed for other independent wrestling promotions.

His last match was in 2019 at WrestleCade during their 2019 Supershow. The former nWo member participated in the battle royal but fell short, leaving NWA's Jax Dane to take home the win.

