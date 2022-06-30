"That put us on the map" – Scotty 2 Hotty opens up on iconic RAW match that helped his WWE career (Exclusive)

Scotty 2 Hotty competed when WWE boasted a deep roster filled with main event stars. The WWE veteran wrestled in several high-profile matches and reminisced about one iconic contest from a RAW is WAR episode from February 2000.

The chaotic showdown featured Scotty 2 Hotty, Rikishi, Grandmaster Sexay, The Rock, and Cactus Jack teaming up for a massive 10-man tag match. The babyfaces went up against the heel alliance of Triple H, X-Pac, Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit, and Perry Saturn.

The stacked tag team bout headlined a packed RAW episode in Dallas, Texas, and Scotty 2 Hotty's son revealed it was his favorite match involving his father.

The match had many interruptions. Scotty had no trouble recalling details of the memorable night while talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter:

"Actually, there were about 20 people involved in the segment, and it was me, Brian, Rikishi, Cactus, Rock against Triple H, X-Pac, Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, Chris Benoit, with Eddie Guerrero on the outside," noted Scotty 2 Hotty. "Stephanie McMahon on the outside, Billy & Road Dogg doing a run-in at the end. Kane & Paul Bearer coming back, and a referee and Tori. So literally 20 people involved in the segment, and it was the main event in Dallas in February of 2000, I think. That was the match I think that put us on the map." (from 2:00 to 3:05)

Scotty 2 Hotty's team was on the losing end of a stacked main event

The star-studded RAW match cards in the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras felt like pay-per-views due to the over-the-top yet unpredictable booking.

The RAW is WAR episode from February 7, 2000, felt like a big deal as the creative team managed to pack in multiple twists in an 11-minute main event. All hell broke loose after the ringside members got involved in the match, which ended with Chris Benoit getting the all-important pinfall over Grandmaster Sexay.

JJ @KnownAsJJ Just read @TheRock 's tribute of Brian Lawler on his Instagram and it was heart breaking. I still remember the classic main event on RAW 7th February 2000 between The Rock, Cactus Jack and Too Cool vs Triple H and the Radicalz... Just read @TheRock's tribute of Brian Lawler on his Instagram and it was heart breaking. I still remember the classic main event on RAW 7th February 2000 between The Rock, Cactus Jack and Too Cool vs Triple H and the Radicalz... https://t.co/ELgmrNwtCZ

The show is remembered for the TV return of Kane, who appeared and delivered a barrage of chokeslams to clear the ring.

