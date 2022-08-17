WWE legend reflects on final match against Heath Slater

Heath Slater was the final singles opponent for Scotty 2 Hotty in WWE.

During the Attitude Era, Scotty 2 Hotty was part of Too Cool along with Grand Master Sexay and Rikishi. Scotty won the tag team title twice with this faction, one with Sexay and another with Rikishi. The former WWE tag team champion is currently working the independent circuit.

On Twitter, Scotty reflected upon his match against Heath Slater in 2012, when the former made a rare appearance on NXT. Scotty tweeted a picture from the match, stating that it was 10 years ago and his final singles match in WWE.

"10 years ago tonight, I had my last WWE singles match at NXT with Heath Slater," Scotty 2 Hotty tweeted.

Scott Garland @TheScottGarland 10 years ago tonight, I had my last WWE singles match at NXT with Heath Slater. 10 years ago tonight, I had my last WWE singles match at NXT with Heath Slater. https://t.co/rXSYreQzfW

Fans reacted to Scotty 2 Hotty's match against Heath Slater

Obviously, fans had their own take on the tweet.

One fan suggested that the two-time tag team champion deserves to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

Another fan hinted that he should return to WWE and the promotion should start another Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Fans also reminisced on his matches from back in the day.

Tom Gilmartin @gilmartin_tom @TheScottGarland I loved watching your tag team match with Bobby Eaton against the Prototype & Rico in OVW @TheScottGarland I loved watching your tag team match with Bobby Eaton against the Prototype & Rico in OVW

darren jennings @Jnrjennings89 @TheScottGarland Was a great match and now Iv had the joy of watching you live twice @TNTExtremeWres living out child hood memories @TheScottGarland Was a great match and now Iv had the joy of watching you live twice @TNTExtremeWres living out child hood memories

One fan even decided to even call out Scotty for a one-on-one match.

WeLuvvDon @WeLuvvDon 🏾 @TheScottGarland Come out of retirement to face me 1 on 1 @TheScottGarland Come out of retirement to face me 1 on 1🙏🏾

Scotty 2 Hotty still wrestles occasionally under his real name Scott Garland. On August 6th, he returned as Scotty 2 Hotty to wrestle at Ohio Valley Wrestling's Special event, Saturday Night Riot. The former Light Heavyweight Champion competed in a tag match and emerged as the victor.

What is your favorite memory of Scotty 2 Hotty's? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria