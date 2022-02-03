"Don’t ever do that again" - Former WWE Superstar warned against using dangerous move by Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon cared about the safety of the WWE Superstars when she used to work backstage.

Scotty 2 Hotty recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects. When talking about his Backlash 2000 match with Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, the finish saw Hotty take a crazy DDT by Malenko off the top rope.

After the match, Linda McMahon spoke to Scotty 2 Hotty backstage and told him never to do that maneuver again.

"Twenty years later, that’s the match that everybody talks about and the finish everybody talks about was that DDT off the top," Scotty 2 Hotty said. "I dodged a bullet that day, man. I was lucky. When I came back through the curtain, Linda McMahon was standing there. She pulled me aside and said, 'Don’t ever do that again.' Linda McMahon said that. That was sick. I feel like I dodged a bullet because if you look at that, there’s no way I didn’t break my neck. I did have neck surgery the next year, so that may have played into it."

Scotty 2 Hotty on the chemistry he had with Dean Malenko in WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty went on to discuss the chemistry he had with Dean Malenko. He touched on their contrasting in-ring styles while also admitting that when blended together, it was a "perfect combination."

"Dean and I was just a perfect combination," Scotty 2 Hotty said. "I think it sums up pro wrestling. If you had Dean Malenko vs. Dean Malenko, it’s eh, okay. If you had Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Scotty 2 Hotty, eh. But when you take black against white, and two different things, that’s where the interest comes from to me. That’s part of the art. I think as we grew up we saw all these larger-than-life characters, you go, ‘Oh, I want to see this guy wrestle that guy,’ that’s what makes it fun. The negative of the Performance Center is everybody is being trained under the same roof by eight to ten of the same people. So it’s basically all the same style and I think you lose something in that."

What do you make of Scotty 2 Hotty's comments? Do you fondly remember his match against Dean Malenko at WWE Backlash? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

