Scrapped Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt plans involved popular WWE couple

WWE had plans for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in the promotion before Wyatt's untimely passing. Recently, a new scrapped plan involving the two against Scarlett and Karrion Kross was revealed.
Scarlett and Karrion Kross are one of the popular couples in the industry. The two are often seen together on-screen and have worked with each other for years. Moreover, the popular couple has competed in mixed tag team matches in the Stamford-based promotion.
Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Scarlett was asked if she would like to face Alexa Bliss in the future. The 33-year-old star stated she would love to if the opportunity arises but detailed a scrapped plan with Bliss and Bray Wyatt. The RAW star stated that a mixed tag team match was discussed a few years ago and would've happened by now if it wasn't for the unfortunate circumstances.
"Hell yeah! I will wrestle Alexa, but it kind of breaks my heart when I hear that because I feel like it was supposed to happen. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss versus me and Karrion Kross—that was something that was discussed years ago. So when I hear her name, I know that match was talked about. I feel like it would've happened by now," Scarlett said. (From 27:40 to 28:03)
Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt when she returned to WWE
In 2023, Bray Wyatt passed away, and the wrestling world paid tribute to the late star in their own ways across the globe. However, Alexa Bliss was missing from the tribute show as she was on maternity leave. While The Goddess penned heartfelt messages across social media, she couldn't do it in person.
Earlier this year, she returned to professional wrestling and had her first match in two years when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis at WWE Royal Rumble. However, this time she was able to pay a proper tribute and had 'Friends 4 Ever' stitched on her jacket as she entered the arena.
While she went on a hiatus after Elimination Chamber 2025, she's rumored to have a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks on Friday Night SmackDown when she returns.
