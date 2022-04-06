Scrapped Bayley WrestleMania 37 plans revealed 

Plans for former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at last year's WrestleMania 37 have been revealed.

The Role Model is currently off WWE TV after suffering an injury to her ACL prior to a match against Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank 2021. She injured herself in July 2021 during a session at the WWE Performance Center. Despite several teases and rumors, the Hugger is yet to make her return to the ring.

The former women's champion didn't wrestle at last year's WrestleMania either, having been beaten up by The Bella Twins during a promo segment on the entrance way.

New reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that WWE had much bigger plans for the former NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 37. Becky Lynch was suggested to return at the show, and a match between the two women was to take place, but WWE felt Lynch needed something bigger.

The report further stated that a number of other pitches were made to give The Role Model a bigger role at the Show of Shows last year, but none were eventually executed.

Bayley had some choice words for Shayna Baszler following WrestleMania 38

Although Bayley is currently off WWE TV, she is still trading blows with her fellow superstars on Twitter.

The Hugger posted a photo of herself in Dallas, in the WrestleMania crowd, and held a sign to take a shot at Shayna Baszler. The sign read: 'Shayna is the worst.'

Baszler, who challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 alongside Natalya, responded to the tweet by saying, 'come fight next time.' It remains to be seen whether the Twitter exchange will lead to a feud.

