Scrapped plans for Sasha Banks to feud with veteran WWE Superstar revealed

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has been one of the MVPs for WWE in the last few years. She had a great run as the SmackDown Women's Champion that ended at WrestleMania 37 at the hands of Bianca Belair. Now, some scrapped plans for a major feud for Banks have been revealed.

One-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. During the conversation, she revealed that there were plans for her to feud with Sasha Banks over the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year but those plans changed after Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble.

“I was supposed to go into a rivalry with Sasha Banks earlier this year and everything changed when Bianca won the Rumble. I was so excited about wrestling Sasha because I think she’s one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, if not the best. TJ said to me, ‘You and Tamina need to be a team. You would be perfect together.’ He pulled up a picture and showed the family history, Owen with Yokozuna, the Headshrinkers, the Bulldogs, the Hart Foundation. ‘Look at all the greatness your families have done together. You guys should be a team. You should pitch it.’ I went from being sad not working Sasha because I had all these ideas and we were training together and Sasha lit this fire in me. Then I had this new fire in me of teaming with Tamina. TJ was the inspiration behind it,” said Natalya. (h/t Fightful)

Let’s celebrate @NatbyNature’s birthday by listening to a brand new episode of Oral Sessions with the women’s tag team champs!!! These two women pump me up! @TaminaSnuka @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/7bjwBji28q — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 27, 2021

Sasha Banks' rumored return date

Sasha Banks put her title on the line against the 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. After an incredible back-and-forth match, it was Belair who came out victorious and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Legit Boss has been missing from WWE TV for a few weeks but WWE is now advertising her for the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be their first show on their return to live touring. It is to be seen what the plans are for Sasha Banks going forward.