Second generation WWE Superstar ready to win new championship after Corey Graves announces it

WWE just announced its newest championship days before WrestleMania, with Corey Graves as its spokesperson. Now, a WWE star has shown his readiness to win it.

Second-generation star and son of William Regal, Nathan Frazer, had something to say.

Corey Graves appeared on social media to announce the WWE Speed tournament, where the stars would have only three minutes to defeat their opponents.

"Starting April 3rd... WWE Speed, airing exclusively on X, brings a fresh and dynamic new twist to classic in-ring competition... where some of the fastest and toughest Superstars do battle with time itself, because in WWE Speed, our Superstars only have three minutes to defeat their opponent. Three intense, adrenaline-filled minutes, where strategy, agility, and strength collide."

He described it as a "sprint to the finish line" and said that the prize was that the winner of the tournament would win the first-ever WWE Speed Champion, immediately increasing the stakes for the tournament.

Nathan Frazer took to Twitter to share the announcement made by Corey Graves and said that he was going to be the new champion.

"WWE Speed Champion Nathan Frazer… Sounds about right. #NEVERSLOWDOWN."

Corey Graves has had more responsibilities recently

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Graves admitted that he had taken on more responsibilities in the WWE TV studio and production, but that he was doing so unofficially.

“I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don’t have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise. or opinion at least on a lot of different things.” [01:00 - 01:16]

At this time, it's not certain what other responsibilities the star has, but with him being the face of the announcement, he may be playing a bigger role than just as a commentator in WWE.

