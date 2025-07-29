Second mysterious masked man appears during title match on WWE RAW leading to it suddenly ending

A mysterious masked WWE star has now appeared, resulting in a title match ending suddenly. The match could no longer continue.The LWO challenged The Judgment Day tonight for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro faced off against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, with Balor having told Dominik Mysterio not to help them and to relax backstage.The team had been consistent in their efforts to retain the tag team titles ever since they won them back from The New Day. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were mourning the tag team division because they lost the titles, Balor and McDonagh aimed to represent the division and did so better than during their last reign, where they had hardly ever put the titles on the line.The LWO tried their best, but at the end of the day on WWE RAW, they couldn't walk out of the match as winners. They looked like they were going to win, but a mysterious masked man appeared. He pushed the star over, which allowed The Judgment Day to pick up the win and retain the titles. Earlier in the match, Ludwig Kaiser's version of El Grande Americano interfered and was taken out.Corey Graves called the masked man El Grande Americano, but he was shorter than Ludwig Kaiser's version of the star and taller than Chad Gable's. It looked like a Creed Brother, given their rivalry with the LWO.