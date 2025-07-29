  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Second mysterious masked man appears during title match on WWE RAW leading to it suddenly ending

Second mysterious masked man appears during title match on WWE RAW leading to it suddenly ending

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:18 GMT
The tag titles were almost lost (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The Tag Team Titles were almost lost (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

A mysterious masked WWE star has now appeared, resulting in a title match ending suddenly. The match could no longer continue.

Ad

The LWO challenged The Judgment Day tonight for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro faced off against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, with Balor having told Dominik Mysterio not to help them and to relax backstage.

The team had been consistent in their efforts to retain the tag team titles ever since they won them back from The New Day. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were mourning the tag team division because they lost the titles, Balor and McDonagh aimed to represent the division and did so better than during their last reign, where they had hardly ever put the titles on the line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The LWO tried their best, but at the end of the day on WWE RAW, they couldn't walk out of the match as winners. They looked like they were going to win, but a mysterious masked man appeared. He pushed the star over, which allowed The Judgment Day to pick up the win and retain the titles. Earlier in the match, Ludwig Kaiser's version of El Grande Americano interfered and was taken out.

Ad

Corey Graves called the masked man El Grande Americano, but he was shorter than Ludwig Kaiser's version of the star and taller than Chad Gable's. It looked like a Creed Brother, given their rivalry with the LWO.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications