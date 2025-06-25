Seconds after major title defense, Trick Williams blindsided by top TNA Wrestling star on WWE NXT

Trick Williams defended his title tonight on WWE NXT. Moments later, he was blindsided by a TNA Wrestling star.

For the past year, Joe Hendry has made many sporadic appearances on WWE TV. He competed in the Royal Rumble match this year and even faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, he defended his TNA World Championship at WWE Battleground 2025 against Trick Williams and lost. Since this defeat, Joe has been able to pick himself up and even earned himself a rematch for the TNA World Title at Slammiversary.

Meanwhile, Trick has been busy defending the TNA World Title against Mike Santana and Elijah. Tonight on the Black and Silver brand, he successfully defended the title against Josh Briggs. Following the bout, Trick got on the mic and cut a promo asking fans to put some respect on his name. Joe Hendry's music hit, and the TNA World Champion was waiting for him to come out. However, Hendry appeared from behind and blindsided Trick, who immediately retreated with his title.

It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will be able to defend his title against Joe Hendry at Slammiversary.

