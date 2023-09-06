"See you next Tuesday b*tch" - Current champion sends a message to Becky Lynch ahead of their title match

Becky Lynch is slated to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Champion next week in the main event of the show. After the match was confirmed, the latter sent a crude message to her next opponent.

The Man surprised the fans by showing up on the big screen and announcing that she'll be next in line for the gold following The Buff Barbie Doll's win over Kiana James. Big Time Becks has never won the NXT Women's Title before, and it's possible next week that she could emerge victorious.

After WWE announced that the title match between Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch has been made official for next week, the champion sent a message to the latter during a backstage segment, and she didn't have anything good to say.

"So Becky, you may be some WrestleMania main eventer, the number one superstar on RAW, SmackDown, you may be Big Time Becks in your world but I'm the center of the universe in mine. And next wee, the NXT Women's Championship isn't going anywhere. See you next Tuesday, b*tch," said Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton defeating Becky Lynch would be the biggest win of her career, and The Man capturing the NXT Women's Championship would add to her already long list of accomplishments.

